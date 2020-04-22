It’s time to get back to work – maybe.
As nice as that sounds, with the good news comes the chance we could somehow manage to muck it up. So, to say it’s time to be careful is to put it mildly.
We’ve all heard the messages about washing our hands, staying away from others and wearing a mask so many times that if you’re not careful, you find yourself creating a little chant timed to teeth brushing.
God knows we’re all looking for a new handwashing song. There’s only so many times you can hum “Happy Birthday” or “Stayin’ Alive” before you wonder if it’s all worth it.
For classic country fans, there’s a recommendation to try “Jolene,” or for the classic rock fans, “We will rock you” – changed, of course, to “We will wash you.”
Sadly, these are the sorts of earth-shattering things that occupied a lot of people’s minds in the last few weeks.
Now, we start looking forward to just maybe having true retail once more, even if we won’t be allowed through the front door.
And you know what that means right?
Yep, we will soon be one step closer to the return of hair stylists and the end of the shaggy season (for which I, at least, will be grateful – and quite a bit less fluffy).
With the return of retail, however, we’re going to have to figure out how to balance the “shop ‘til you drop” urge with “let’s not do anything stupid.”
Support your local businesses – by all means.
But, what the heck, how about not doing your part to not create the COVID-20 outbreak?
I’ve no idea just how bad it could have been if we didn’t honor the trinity of protection, nor do I want to guess.
I’ve read about what the flu did to this nation right around 1918 and sure don’t want to see something like that now.
Masks are stuffy and uncomfortable, no doubt, but seem a small price to pay to get things back to the crazy whirlwind we call normal.
And, who knows, maybe they will become the latest fashion statement.
Picture a little lace or maybe some leopard spots – and this being Texas – about a dozen or so rhinestones.
For the guys, maybe a camo print or a machine gray with a rivet pattern accented with skulls?
Lovely.
And, maybe, just maybe, it will save your life.
Or, just help get us back to work – all of us.
-------------
– Shannon Crabtree is editor & publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
