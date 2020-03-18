Editor, the Leader-News:
Whenever human behavior turns irrational and ridiculous — as it has since the wake of the CDC’s announcement of a new strain of flu virus — I reflect on Plato’s ancient wisdom to put things into perspective.
Over 2,000 years ago, the Greek philosopher wrote that human beings belong to one of three groups.
The lowest group, which makes up the majority of people, are what Plato calls the “slaves” because they are ruled by their animal nature. Animal nature is comprised of base emotion, feeling, urges and wants, which in turn make the slave weak and vulnerable to the direction and control of others.
Most detrimental is the slave’s inclination to believe things that have the false appearance of truth.
Plato’s ideas are foretelling, as most El Campo denizens have fallen vulnerable to the falsities and mania surrounding this new strain of flu virus, and they appear to be “feeling” their way through the situation rather than applying reason to it.
So, those few rational people like myself (who also happen to belong to Plato’s highest group) have no choice but to ride out this new-strain-of-flu-virus-insanity.
When the masses have gotten this irrational behavior out of their system and have hoarded as much toilet paper and bottled water they think they need, and for whatever irrational reason they think they need it, then I’ll quietly venture out to do my routine grocery shopping, and my contempt for the slave denizens of El Campo may have quelled by then.
Angela McCain
El Campo
“Miss Culture Watch”
