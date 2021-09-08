Editor, the Leader-News:
I graduated from El Campo High School in 1964 and for four years was part of the ECHS Athletic Program.
We have just moved back to El Campo over the past few weeks. Yesterday, I understand ECHS held their 2021 Homecoming.
Since when do you hold Homecoming a few days after August and especially on a national holiday weekend when most alumni will not be able to attend because of this conflict?
Since when do you hold Homecoming when playing a non-district football game that doesn’t mean anything to the outcome of our district standings – especially against a 5A school not in your district?
Was that decision suppose to motivate our team?
I coached soccer at a 3A high school and had to compete weekly in a 4A soccer district because UIL never got their act together in approving a UIL-approved 3A soccer schedule for 3A high schools.
When you’re a 3A high school in the Austin area competing week after week against 4A schools with twice the talent and student enrollment – believe me that doesn’t motivate your players or coaches at all.
Even though our schedule was tough, we still we managed to finished winning over half our games – but that schedule wasn’t pretty.
How about scheduling Homecoming in late September or October during actual football season when we are playing district games against teams where the outcome of those games affect our chances to become State Champions?
As an alumni, I really get motivated supporting and cheering on our team at a district game that means something to our district outcome – especially during a Homecoming week game when more alumni can actually attend the game.
Why else do you call Homecoming - “Homecoming.”
Did the ECHS athletic director actually have to agree to this nonsense or did it come down from some other decision makers?
While I agree this decision was not as bad as Biden abandoning Americans to die in Afghanistan or turning over the Bagram Air Base to the Taliban so trapped Americans couldn’t be flown out of there - it sure the heck wasn’t the right decision either.
Go Ricebirds!
Tom Hauser
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.