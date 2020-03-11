Location: Houston.
Mission: Grocery shopping for parents.
Situation: Code Red.
Feeling a like a cross between McGyver and a Mission Impossible super spy, I made my way into a suburban Houston grocery store this weekend, looking forward to all the variety that abounds in the super-sized building.
It used to be true. You could find just about anything in the McStores from imported three-times the price green beans to overpriced fruit so unfamiliar to most Americans that the instructions on how to eat them are listed on a helpful little tag.
What you don’t normally find is hostile natives, racing down the aisles using the carts like battle wagons, screaming out their war cries of “Toilet paper! Bleach! Lysol!”
As each shout rang through the air, it was like a trumpet sounded with a barbarous horde of steel chariots converging on the aisle only to discover bare shelves and two or three hapless employees shrugging shoulders and offering apology after apology.
“I’m sorry we’re out of (anti-bacteria wipes, rubbing alcohol, gold coins, whatever), sir. They’re sold out nationwide. We’ve got more on order. I promise. I’m sorry,” they’d say, the please don’t hurt me, lay the castle (in this case store) to waste, left unsaid.
In the meantime, they simply crouch low and hope, showing open hands to assure all that they offered no threat at all.
As the growls ensued, they cringed.
Luckily, two aisles over the sounds of triumph trumpeted through air: “Paper towels!!” and thus the horde wheeled its carts racing for the next sought after jewel in the year of the coronavirus.
“Why do you need 96 rolls of paper towels?” you might ask.
The response? The glazed look of the indoctrinated.
“Must have. Must have paper towels. Must be safe from corona.”
“You do know that a paper towel will not kill a virus right?”
“Toilet paper!”
“Why, yes that’s always a good thing to have, but why do you think you need 132 rolls for your family of three?”
“Protection!”
“Protection?”
“Must keep family safe.”
Mind you, the World Health Organization and the Centers For Disease Control are recommending that you wash your hands, avoid packs for roving sick people and use tissue paper rather than hankies. However, their warning bulletins have yet to include mention of paper towels, toilet paper or storming castles.
There is mention of avoiding crowds, but apparently the folks packing the metro grocery stores didn’t get that particular memo.
I can’t wait until word gets out that a specific kind of mouthwash will do the same thing as rubbing alcohol as does tea tree oil.
Shhhhhh. Keep quiet about that though. The hordes could turn this way, you can almost hear the metallic sounds of unbalanced cart wheels.
You’ll have to excuse me though. I have to go peel some oranges. I need to disinfect my keyboard.
----------
– Shannon Crabtree is editor & publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.