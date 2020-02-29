Editor, the Leader-News:
What do we know about the Coronavirus (covid-19), and how do we protect ourselves and our families?
Is the medical community keeping us as informed as we need to be?
How is it transmitted? What kills it? How long does it stay active on surfaces? Can you catch it more than once like the flu?
I see people wearing masks, but that is only useful if you are coughing on everyone around you.
Health care workers and EMTs are first in line for exposure. Make sure your administrators are covering your needs. Think twice before you jump in to help that sick person. Make sure you are protected first. We are going to need you healthy in the near future.
We get a lot of stuff from China, and that is our fault. Is that child’s toy from China covered in the virus?
Is that new Apple device from China covered in the virus? Are those masks people are wearing made in China?
What about all the Chinese products stored in Amazon’s warehouses? Are they safe to touch?
China shut down factories because their employees became sick, but did that happen before China shipped contaminated merchandise? China needs to come clean and tell us where this virus came from. Is it a natural event, or did it escape from some level four biological research lab?
If this thing really breaks loose in the U.S., we are going to need a lot of supplies.
Unfortunately, most of these originate in China. Let’s go back to making our own drugs, toys and masks.
Bill Machart
