Editor, the Leader-News:
In my opinion China almost took down America without firing a shot.
And, it was a perfect example of the Dems “green new deal.” The economy is in turmoil, no planes flying, the oil industry almost collapsed, businesses ordered to close, citizens being paid not to work and governors ordering people to stay home or go to jail. Democratic governors are actually setting violent criminals free and jailing citizens for wanting to work.
In November, (Nancy) Pelosi and Republican members of the House had agreed to start investigating all things China. But suddenly in December, she stops all these investigations and delays the impeachment process – Maybe trying to divert Trump’s attention from the virus?
But in January, Trump banned all incoming travel from China. The Dems called him a racist. Trump even stated during his “State Of The Union address” that he had big concerns about the coronavirus. Pelosi responded by ripping-up Trump’s speech for all of America to see ... Disgraceful!
The American hating, Antifa-sponsoring and friend of the Dems: billionaire George Soros has interest in a lab in Wuhan, China. The Obama administration also gave a grant to a lab in Wuhan. Very strange!
After there was no evidence of Russia collusion found by Mueller and then the failed impeachment hearings, the Dems had one Hail-Mary left – the coronavirus and crash the economy.
Coincidence?
To quote some Democrats, “people drawing social security are a burden to America.” Now instead of having the House Intelligence or Foreign Affairs committees investigate China or how this virus started, Pelosi instructed them to start gathering information on Trump’s response during the pandemic so they could try and impeach him again. The Dems are “evil” power-seeking, anti-Americans. They have used this pandemic to push their agenda through America.
In my opinion, the biased media should have been closed and declared a non-essential business since all they report is lies and propaganda and no news. If Trump really wanted to stir the pot, he should immediately fire Christopher Wray, the current FBI director and member of the “swamp” and appoint general Michael Flynn to take his place. The Dems’ heads would explode.
Earl Yackel
Editor’s Note:
We, the media who have been bringing you community-based coverage of what the pandemic means to you from the dangers to the human interest stories, hold firm to the stance that the press is, and always will be, an essential service.
In a world where fake news abounds, the public has the right for and the need for highly-trained, professional reporting. The Leader-News editorial staff, for example, brings, collectively, 70 years of experience to each edition along with training in everything from Open Government to inverted pyramid techniques for writing. We are your Fourth Estate, there at government functions and other events so that you don’t have to be. After all, “If the press didn’t tell you, who would?”
We are also the defenders of the right of Free Speech and, in that role, thank Mr. Yackel for his letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.