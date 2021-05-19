Shortly after I went mostly blind and the smoke alarm started to sound - don’t worry there wasn’t a fire, I couldn’t help but wonder what lay in store on Monday.
Navigating through blurry labyrinth in search of buried treasure – AKA an eyeglass repair kit – became my first priority, although the dog assured me something needed to be done immediately about the ever-increasing high pitched squeal of the fire alarm.
Being able to see neither, I promptly found the coffee table first – toe first that is – and quickly expanded my vocabulary into the range not printable in a family newspaper.
Falling onto the couch, I found and managed to avoid breaking a completely dead cell phone while the dog decided howling would at least add some variety to the cacophony of sounds.
A few pratfalls, swears and flailing arms later, I managed to silence the ear-splitting electronic assault and its musical canine accompaniment.
That’s when I realized I was going to be running late for work. I started to call, but, oh yeah, the cell phone was dead and a quick plug into the charger didn’t offer much hope.
Luckily, it only took about 15 minutes to find that repair kit buried in the junk drawer, hunting with my nose about four inches from the old receipts, glue sticks, dead keys, stray tools and other items jumbled together while desperately holding onto the some-assembly-required vision assistance tool (aka eyeglasses).
A mere 40 minutes of squints, grunts and curses later, I had the eyeglasses reassembled wondering why on earth they use such tiny screws.
But you know what? It was time to employ the mighty Rule of Three, which told me now that three bad things had happened; I should be good for the rest of the day, week or possibly month.
That’s when the powers that be laughed.
The whims of the little gremlins, Fay folk and vengeful house brownies had other plans for me, starting with yet another ear-splitting whine about an hour later.
No, nothing horrible ever happened – just the 1,000 mundane moments that you encounter on a Monday with a moan and a “Why me?”
It just was one of those days when I’m told “You just have to keep on swimming,” so paddle from project to project I went, checking and rechecking my newly repaired eyeglasses.
Monday evening brought a pounding rain that set the ducks afloat just down the street.
But, hey, I made it through the day – one stroke at a time – and if you’re reading this, you did too.
Tough days happen and there’s nothing I or anyone else can say to make them go away. Hopefully, your Monday started a little smoother than mine, or you counted to three correctly.
If not, I wish you luck.
Remember chocolate is a good bribe for the building spirits and the folks around you like it too.
So, it’s Wednesday now.
Here’s to smooth sailing ahead.
– Shannon Crabtree is editor & publisher of the El Campo Leader-News.
