Editor, the Leader-News:
I worry for our precious nation. The Constitution no longer seems to matter. The written and passed laws no longer seem to matter.
Separation of government duties and states’ duties no longer seems to matter.
Separation of power seems to mean whoever can grab the most for themselves.
The House of Representatives and the Senate each have individual duties with separation set out specifically in the Constitution.
The office of the President of the United States has specific duties set out by the Constitution. It seems to me that government institutions have forgotten their place in this country.
You must not bypass the will and the vote of the people and assume you are running the country. The people have the right to have a voice about the laws being passed.
Lately, it appears to be done illegally, without representation, by our current representatives. You can’t bypass the will of the people and run the country your way.
It appears that the Supreme Court is going to have to step out of its’ comfortable little world, and start ruling for the people. The Supreme Court looks like our only hope to curb reckless and illegal actions by government offices.
The president does not have a constitutional right to unlimited executive orders. The Congress cannot pass laws without due discussion and representation of the will of this country’s citizens.
When elected officials no longer follow or just ignore written law, then they become criminals and must be prosecuted.
Remember what happened the last time when people decided they were being ignored and taxed without representation?
Bill Machart
