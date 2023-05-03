Editor, the Leader-News:
Oh, my gosh! I can’t believe someone in Wharton County could accuse a vital segment of our country’s ag production with the demise of bunnies!
More farmland is cemented over (and covered for life with questionable development) every year. On fewer acres, more production is needed to feed/clothe more people.
Without our brave ag pilots, we’d be back using ground rigs to control pests, severely limiting our output.
Farmers and ranchers ask for and pay crop dusters to help produce better crops! (By the way, no one ‘owns’ their ground. At best, we have a short, lifetime lease to be good stewards of that ground and leave it in better condition than we got it. We just pay taxes.)
You don’t see horny toads anymore. Since they eat ants, think all that fire ant bait we put out has anything to do with it?
No bunnies around? I bet you don’t see the mice in your barn, the coyotes in the pasture, the hogs that did all that rooting.
We’ve killed 21 (hung on the fence) coyotes on our place in 2023, mostly at night. Hogs produce their destruction at night. I can see 30-40 rabbits, cottontails and jacks, every time I go hunting, at night, in fields and pastures that ‘suffered’ aerial application.
Wanna see wildlife? Buy a thermal!
Concerning Mr. Yackel’s letter, I agree. Maybe we should quit looking for signs of the end of time and start listening for Him to call!
Sincerely
Kathy Woodruff
(0) comments
