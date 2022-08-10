Editor, the Leader-News:
Editor, the Leader-News:
The El Campo Branch Library would like to thank our wonderful community who continuously support our Children’s Summer Reading Program.
The library had 55 patrons, organizations and businesses who graciously donated money or reading prizes toward our summer event. Thank you for supporting your local library and promoting literacy among our young patrons. With their support, the library was able to afford special events for the community.
During the summer months of June and July the library had 46 programs with an attendance of 2,692 children and adults. The library was able to have a special Opening Summer Program where our young patrons enjoyed having their faces painted, interacting with a balloon artist and visiting various other booths stationed throughout the library. A big “Thank you” goes to H.E.B. and Officer Mark Biskup from the El Campo Police Department for setting up booths and interacting with our patrons. The library also had special events, toddler story time and arts and crafts where children could complete the project at the library or at home.
Children also enjoyed our special End-of-Summer Foam Party outside the library where they played in the foam and had a special treat.
This summer 904 young patrons ages 6 months to age 18 enrolled in our reading clubs, with 576 earning and receiving at least one donated prize from our generous sponsors. Great job everyone.
I would also like to sincerely thank Kashara Bell, the Wharton County Extension Agent, for the Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension Program. She graciously prerecorded virtual cooking classes for our young adults and made “Make-a-long” kits for her viewers. Thank you for a job well done.
We would also like to acknowledge and thank our local newspaper and radio station for promoting our activities and encouraging the public to visit their local library.
A big “thank you” also goes out to our school district administrators, school librarians and teachers who promoted our programs and encouraged their students to read this summer. Thank you for your assistance and encouragement.
Last, but not least, I would like to personally thank all the parents, grandparents etc. who where comfortable enough to bring their families to the library, sign them up for the reading clubs, attend our special events, lend a helping hand and watch our virtual cooking classes. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedules to visit your local library. This summer the library had 19,150 patrons walk through our doors and they checked out 19,229 items. Once again thank you everyone for supporting the library and our summer activities. Readers are leaders.
Annette A. Balcar is the Children’s Librarian at the El Campo Branch Library.
