Editor, the Leader-News:
I have lived in El Campo for 65 years, and I don’t remember when our trash company did not have the equipment to pick up our brush, stumps and limbs.
Why? I mean why does the city hire a company like this? Cheaper mayber?
I don’t remember a cut in our bills, so where is the extra money going? Not back to the citizens.
In my opinion, whoever came up with this idea is lining their pockets. We, the citizens, need to remember this on election day.
Someone is getting a discount, and it ain’t the fine citizens of El Campo.
Gerard A. Kubena
