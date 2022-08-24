Editor, the Leader-News:
Dear Editor,
This concerns Beto O’Rourke’s visit to El Campo and the article by reporter William Hedstrom. I was at Mr. O’Rourke’s talk.
Mr. O’Rourke spoke about immigration. He said a majority of illegal aliens crossing the [wide open] border now are hard working, good people looking for work and a better life. Over and over again he pointed a finger at Governor Abbot, the usual tactic of one wishing to unseat an incumbent
The El Campo Leader-News recently featured a picture and write-up about what the sheriff’s office deals with on a daily basis to stop human trafficking through Wharton County. Ask Sheriff (Shannon) Srubar how much time he and his deputies must devote to that.
What Mr. O’Rourke and Mr. Hedstrom failed to mention was how the border was under control under Trump, and then the Biden administration struck down all restrictions and tied the hands of the states along the border. Do you think for one minute Mr. O’Rourke is going to change anything the Biden/Democrat administration is doing about the illegal immigration crisis?
Mr. O’Rourke also spoke about the fentanyl crisis. He says “changing how we prioritize immigration policy” will decrease drugs coming into this country. Securing the border, as it was under President Trump, drastically slowed down the flow of dangerous drugs coming into the United States. Deporting bad people and prosecuting criminals worked. I guess Mr. O’Rourke forgot about that. Instead, he wants us to be “nice” to the thousands of dangerous illegal aliens walking across the border every day.
Mr. O’Rourke talked at length about gun control, but neither he nor Mr. Hedstrom mentioned the numerous times armed citizens have saved countless lives by taking out would-be shooters at malls, churches, etc. Neither did they mention the fact that the Biden administration wants to add 87,000 IRS agents to the government payroll and ARM THEM.
The second amendment ensures that the citizenry of this country has the right and the ability to protect itself from GOVERNMENT OVERREACH, which we have been seeing more and more since Biden took office. I do not want any further gun control for obvious reasons.
Mr. O’Rourke spoke about women’s reproductive rights. Mr. Hedstrom didn’t bother to include that issue in his article. The Democrat party and its candidates like to hide behind those words – the right to choose, reproductive rights. The truth of the matter is abortion is murder.
Why are Mr. O’Rourke and the Democrat party hellbent on keeping murder legal? Statistics show that MOST abortions are performed not to “save the life of the mother” but rather for convenience. When we return to the truth that marital relations belong only within the framework of marriage between one man and one woman, not a recreational sport as many young people have come to believe, the temptation to murder a child for convenience will all but disappear.
Mr. O’Rourke complained about restrictions placed on mail-in ballots. Take a look at a documentary produced by Dinesh D’Souza following the 2020 presidential election debacle ... Mail-in ballots are a meal ticket for those wishing to manipulate elections, and intelligent people recognize that.
Mr. O’Rourke thinks ERCOT can be connected to the national grid. Even if that were possible, this Texan wants Texas to remain independent of as much federal government control as possible. No thanks to joining the national grid.
Reene Terrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.