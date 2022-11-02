A recent letter to the editor tried to draw a parallel between Donald Trump and Adolph Hitler and asserted that President Trump left our nation in shambles requiring a “rescue plan” by Joe Biden and the Democrats. Here are some facts worth noting about the state of the union under Donald Trump versus Joe Biden and the Democrats.
During the mere four years of President Trump, the economy turned around and boomed. The U.S. became energy independent. The southern border was secured affordably. Three Supreme Court Justices instrumental in overturning Roe v. Wade (the obscene 1973 ruling that permitted unborn children to be slaughtered in the womb) were added to the court. Trump removed the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord Agreement which required paying extra for using our own natural resources. The U.S. military was strengthened to a level it had not been at in decades, and we were once again respected around the world. Our foreign allies began paying their fair share for the cost of their own defense. President Trump accomplished this and more despite the Democrats’ constant badgering and threats of legal action against himself and his family.
Now, merely two years into Biden’s term, our economy is an utter disaster – runaway inflation, rising food and fuel costs, supply chain interruptions and an overall severe slowdown. Biden and the Democrats curtailed oil and gas production and shut down the Keystone Pipeline.
Insanely, to compensate, he has been depleting our strategic oil reserves. As of Oct. 24, the EIA (Energy Information Administration) reported that the U.S. had only 25 days’ worth of reserve diesel supply, a low not seen since 2008.
Biden has used rhetoric to incite war between our nation and Russia. Biden’s immediate strike down of Trump’s border policies has left our country vulnerable to invasion by thieves and murderers and the trafficking of other dangerous substances.
People infected with COVID are allowed to enter our nation while Americans have been restricted from worship, work and travel.
The Biden administration has waged war against civilians not wanting the jab. Biden’s departure from Afghanistan was a complete and total disaster costing the lives of Americans and allies, as well as leaving behind expensive state of the art weaponry for the Taliban.
At Independence Hall, Biden projected an insane and pathetic outlook for our nation’s future without his Democrat party taking any responsibility for it while proud, conservative, MAGA Republican voters were labeled “domestic terrorists.”
Did this reflect Joe Biden’s and the Democrats’ dark and dead souls?
Is this what they want for the soul of our nation?
Our Blessed Lord instructed His followers to judge a tree by its fruit, that a good tree cannot bear bad fruit and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit. Using that as our criteria and based on the above, which leader has been a good one and which one bad? You be the judge, and God love you.
