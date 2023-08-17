El Campo volleyball is looking for another strong season, coming off a gold bracket finish in the tough Columbus tournament this past weekend.
“We really proved we could beat top-notch teams,” Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu said.
During the tournament, the Ladybirds finished eighth out of 42 schools. They went 4-2 in their first two days of play but lost all three games on the final day. El Campo outlasted Stevens, a 6A school from San Antonio, 29-27 in the last set to send the Ladybirds to the gold bracket, which was impressive, Oruonyehu said.
“We did lose to Columbus to start the season, but we’re getting better as a team every time we play. So I’m really excited,” senior middle blocker Brianna Jensen said.
El Campo this season is replacing outside hitter Kate Bodungen, who graduated. Bodungen was the best player in District 25-4A after being named the overall MVP. The Ladybirds are also filling three other spots left vacant through graduation.
Along with Jensen, Ladybird setter Kaitlyn Stephenson are the only two seniors on the team this year, the rest of the roster has been filled with juniors, sophomores and three freshmen in Addisyn Merta, Claire Radley and Olivia Hundl.
“I would say it’s a pretty young team and we’re doing a good job in trying to make up for Bodungen (and the other seniors),” Jensen said.
While the Ladybirds lost one powerful right arm in Bodungen, junior Adeline Hundl is returning. Adeline was the distict offensive MVP last season.
Oruonyehu has been happy with what she’s seen from this group of Ladybirds this year.
“Practices have been going really well and they’re really energetic, this is a really good cohesive (team),” Oruonyehu said. “There are little things we need to work on, in and out of system plays, serve receive, but other than that I think we’re going to gel more than I’ve ever seen in El Campo (since I’ve been here).”
District 24-4A is one of the toughest volleyball district’s in the state regardless of classification. Bellville and Needville have both won state championships. El Campo will also face, Wharton, Brookshire Royal, Navastoa and Sealy.
El Campo last year went 10-2 in district to finish in second place, their lone loss to Bellville. The Ladybirds season ended in the second round of the playoffs. El Campo has made it to the second round for three straight seasons.
