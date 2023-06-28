For the second year in a row, the El Campo linemen, finished sixth in the State Linemen Challenge.
The dirtybirds - the offensive and defensive linemen’s self description, scored in four different events, earning them sixth out of 18 schools competing at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene on Saturday.
Alvardo High School won Division II with 51 points. El Campo finished with 32 points and was three points shy of jumping Dumas and Stephenville and leaping into fourth place.
“We are beyond proud of how our athletes competed at state. They competed with relentless effort and did the little things really well,” El Campo offensive line coach P.J. Quinters said. “We may not have the biggest linemen but when they compete in an uncommon manner good things are going to happen. They have continued to grow that camaraderie and we will only get better as the season progresses.”
Heading into the tug-of-war, the final event, El Campo was in fifth place, but Somerset won the event earning them 20 points, leapfrogging four other schools to put them in second.
El Campo in the tug-of-war, drew Somerset in the first round. Somerset likely outweighed the Ricebirds by 400 pounds, Quinters said.
El Campo might have been one of the few schools, if any, that had a field goal kicker as part of their roster in the linemen challenge and still put on a good showing against the other top schools in the state.
The Ricebirds earned points in the dumbbell stack, obstacle course, monster sled and worm carry. El Campo’s best finish was in the obstacle course, placing sixth. They were eighth in the monster sled and worm carry and were 10th in the dumbbell stack.
Competing for El Campo were incoming seniors Cole Dewey, Kayden Zajicek, Stephen Norman, Chase Starling, Davin Hicks, Gjabree Allen, Diego Gutierrez, Raymond Rodriquez and Teagan Gallegos, incoming juniors Obrayveon Ball, Darrion Holmes, Ja’Kwuan Hudlin, Riley Riha, Clay Stehling, Bryan Cisneros and Camdyn Phillips and incoming sophomore Angel Reyna.
