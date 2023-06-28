El Campo senior Raymond Rodriquez, junior Clay Stehling, senior Kayden Zajicek, junior James Dorotik and senior Stephen Norman (l-r) race down the field in the worm carry event at the state linemen challenge at Hardin-Simmons University on Saturday. El Campo went on to place eighth in the worm carry out of 18 schools in Division II. El Campo has taken part in state the last three seasons, and won Division II in 2021.