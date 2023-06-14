SANITIZER AVAILABLE FOR Businesses
Free sanitizer spray and wipes available for El Campo businesses Monday - Friday at the Northside Center, 707 Fahrenthold on a first come first served basis. Call the office 543-6727 for more information.
SATURDAY, JUne 17
FLAG DAY CEREMONY
Members of El Campo Elks Lodge #1749 will be conducting a Flag Day Ceremony on Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. during the Rice Belt Antique Tractor Pull being held at the American Legion expansion grounds. The history of the flags flown over the U.S. will be presented along with a presentation of each flag.
FRIDay, JUne 23
GUILD holds
quilt show
Free Quilt Show sponsored by the El Campo Casual Quilters Guild, will be held at Christ Lutheran Church located at 1401 Ave. I, on Friday, June 23 and Saturday June 24 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on both days. All are welcome to see the beautiful works of art.
wednesday, JUne 24
Class reunion
ECHS Class of 1968 will be holding their 55th class reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at the El Campo Country Club. For information contact Jim Leslie at jim77437@sbcglobal.net or Cindy Riha at criha06@sbcglobal.net.
ONGOING
registration
now open
El Campo Youth Football 2023 registration is now open. Registration will be online only, for age eligibility and division information contact Jesse Lee at 578-1665 or Chad Harris at 635-0488. Registration begins now and will end June 30, 2023.
