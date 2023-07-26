Bulletin Board

SANITIZER AVAILABLE FOR Businesses
Free sanitizer spray and wipes available for El Campo businesses Monday - Friday at the Northside Center, 707 Fahrenthold on a first come first served basis. Call the office 543-6727 for more information.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
Community blood drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be hosting a blood drive Wednesday, July 26 from 2 - 8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. To schedule an appointment, go to CommitForLife.org and enter sponsor code 5911, or contact Richard Raun 541-3775. Free $10 e-gift card with your donation.
WEDNESDAY, august 3
treasure hunt coffee & lunch
Catholic Daughters of America No. 1374 will be holding a treasure hunt with coffee and lunch on Wednesday, August 3 at 1116 Meadow Creek Drive. Coffee will be available at 10 a.m. followed by a salad and lunch. Bring something for lunch and an item for the auction and a door prize. Come find a treasure, guests are welcome. For more information call 543-7587.
ONGOING
season tickets available
El Campo High School football tickets will go on sale to last year’s season ticket holders from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. July 25-27 and July 31-August 3. Public tickets will go on sale August 5, from 8 a.m. - 12 pm. at the football field on Media Day, then will go on sale August 7-10, August 14-17 from 1 - 2 p.m. All tickets can be purchased in the Athletic’s Secretary’s Office behind the new Strength and Conditioning Building.
Players needed
12U Select Girls Softball team is currently looking for players. For more information please contact Carlos Pompa 361-243-0719.
VOLUNTEER TODAY
Start the year off right by volunteering with Houston Hospice - El Campo today, call for more information at 578-0314.
Pilgrim Rest
Gives Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
