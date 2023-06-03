Wednesday, June 7
Church Holds Bible School
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Wednesday, June 7
Church Holds Bible School
First Baptist Church Louise will be holding Vacation Bible School, a three evening journey through the Twist and Turns of a life following Jesus from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 7-9. Kids Pre-K - 6th are welcome to join. You can pre-register at www.fbclouise.churchtrac.com.
Tuesday, June 13
Coffee with Cops
Have a chance to meet the fellow El Campo Police Officers, EMS, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Deprtment of Public Safety (Highway Patrol); Wharton County Constables, Texas Game Wardens, TABC, First Responders and Staff on Tuesday, June 13 from 7:30 - a.m. at Rice Country Grill @ 59 located at 25000 US Highway 59. Come and go complimentary regular coffee and snacks. For more information contact 578-5261.
TUESday, JUne 23
Church Holds
Quilt Show
Christ Lutheran Church is holding a Free Quilt Show sponsored by the El Campo Casual Quilters guild, located at 1401 Ave. I on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday June 24 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on both days. All are welcome to see the beautiful works of art.
Wednesday, June 24
Class Reunion
ECHS Class of 1968 will be holding their 55th class reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at the El Campo Country Club. For information contact Jim Leslie at jim77437@sbcglobal.net or Cindy Riha at criha06@sbcglobal.net.
FREE GOLDEN
RETRIEVERS
FREE puppies to forever homes! 1 male, 1 female. Excellent temperament, house trained with very good trainable natures and perfect for families with children and other pets! I will not re home to just anyone. Please email me first at staceymcclelland8@gmail.com and text 312-270-0850.
Publish Your Event
Are you or your organization hosting an event that is free to the public? Send information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.