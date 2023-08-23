El Campo and Wharton County is a wonderful place to live. It is filled with community support and friendship. With all the events happening recently, it is reassuring and comforting to know my hometown family, friends and neighbors will always be there to support each other.
Take this past week with the huge fire and many other fires in the county. Our VOLUNTEER firefighters, from El Campo and many other communities, turned out en masse to keep homes and families safe as the temperature soared over 100 degrees and the fire magnified the temperatures.
In the course of that one afternoon, there were at least three more causes for alarm that firefighters took care of and kept the community safe.
Retired firefighters, police, EMS, good citizens and many others worked together to resolve these issues, keep the firefighters hydrated and fed, and protect each other in these frightening situations.
It takes a village – it takes a community – to support and encourage, to help and protect, to reassure and instill confidence.
Our community is strong in each of these areas, I believe, because we consider each other to be our friends, our extended family. What joy it is to be surrounded by such a caring, compassionate community.
While it is still a bit crispy outside (HOT), the El Campo Branch Library is working on putting together some fun, informative programs for the public.
On Thursday, Sept. 14, Lisa Bubela, with Flowers, Etc., will be doing a program on spicing up your home with fun and flair.
With her creative and fun personality, it is sure to be entertaining as well as educational. The program, Decorating Magic, will begin at 10 a.m. in the Mayor’s Room at the library.
Be sure to pencil in a “Save the Date” for Tuesday, Oct. 17, when DSG Nursery will be at the library with “A Festival of Fall Color. In addition to preparing beautiful yards and plants for the autumn, they will also be offering helpful hints to get a jump on spring color by planting in the fall.
Open enrollment is fast approaching for Medicare and the Benefits Counselor Alex Rischan with the Area Agency on Aging, Houston-Galveston Area Council, has scheduled two presentations/workshops at the El Campo Library. The first is scheduled for Oct. 19. The day will begin with a program at 10 a.m. and individual counseling to follow.
The second Medicare workshop is scheduled for Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.
Alex will be available that morning from 10 a.m. for individual sessions.
The library is in the planning stages of adding more Family Craft Nights to the schedule. Be on the lookout for more information about upcoming opportunities to enjoy a Monday evening of creative fun.
While the year is quickly flying by, don’t let it run you over. Take time to appreciate our community, spend time with your families and enjoy the friends and neighbors we have in our lives.
Build new memories and strengthen friendships and value what is around us. This community is a special place to live and laugh and love.
