Donna Merta

El Campo and Wharton County is a wonderful place to live. It is filled with community support and friendship. With all the events happening recently, it is reassuring and comforting to know my hometown family, friends and neighbors will always be there to support each other.

Take this past week with the huge fire and many other fires in the county. Our VOLUNTEER firefighters, from El Campo and many other communities, turned out en masse to keep homes and families safe as the temperature soared over 100 degrees and the fire magnified the temperatures.

