The Wayne & Darlene Kubala family is proud to announce the graduation of their son, Dr. Koy Wayne Kubala from the University of Texas Medical Branch – School of Health Professions at Galveston on August 18, 2023. Koy received his Doctorate of Clinical Laboratory Sciences from the Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences.
After graduating from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in Clinical Laboratory Science Koy then continued his education at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and graduated with a Masters Degree in Molecular Pathology in 2007. He also received his Certification in Specialist of Bloodbank and Transfusion Medicine in 2013 at the University of Texas Medical Branch – Galveston
