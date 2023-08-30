are the subjects to start most conversations these days. When will normal weather cycles return?
Earlier this summer a published map of North America illustrated unusual changes in the flow pattern of the jet stream river of air that moves at high speed at high altitudes and influences the movement of air masses at the surface and brings us normal intervals of wet and dry. This disturbed natural pattern of our climate is clearly out of whack!
Some trees and plants suffering from drought stress are already dead or are so wilted that they may not survive. Certain species are better adapted than others and are enduring in different ways. Some drop a varying portion of their leaves to reduce the demand for moisture.
Bald Cypress and a few others on dry ground commonly drop leaves and enter a “summer dormancy.” When rains return, they spring back to life with new foliage. When you see a plant whose foliage has turned crispy and brown and remains in place in the canopy, you have a dead plant/tree on your hands.
You can get a feeling for which trees are most durable by just watching which ones endure or expire during times like these. Our native Live Oaks will likely be the best of survivors. Some oaks survive well, Water Oaks often expire for a combination of factors. Pecans do well, though in the 2011 drought there were noticeable differences among trees in different soils. You are the best steward of your trees if you just look up regularly and observe.
If you decide that a valuable tree for your property is in need of help, your best option is to use a soaker hose laid out at the outline of the tree canopy. Avoid the full blast setting of your faucet or sprinklers that throw a fine mist into the air.
Select a flow that enables a nice weep of water directly into the soil. Let it run for 12 or 24 hours. Move it to a new dry location and repeat. A hand held spritz of water aimed at or near the trunk does NO good.
Then realize that about a week later, you will need to repeat. The entire soil profile is like a dry sponge. The moisture will promptly begin its movement from wet areas to dry soil and the tree you targeted with your watering is sucking it up like a vacuum cleaner. A large tree on a windy day demands hundreds of gallons of water.
Drought with heat like we have now is a difficult war to win. It also presents a battle we don’t want to lose.
A common sense tip from Gardenline host Skip Richter to help you detect the presence of Chinch Bugs in your browning lawn. They love to attack stressed grass enduring hot, dry conditions.
Mix one ounce of liquid dish soap in one gallon of water. (Lemon scented is especially effective). Pour this entire gallon in an area of turf where the grass is fading green (between dead and live grass area).
Stand by and watch for the irritated Chinch Bugs to come to the surface. Wear your best glasses. Chinch Bugs are just a bit larger than a gnat.
If you detect their presence, treat with a pesticide labeled for Chinch Bug control, and carefully follow label directions.
