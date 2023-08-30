Water To Keep Alive

With no rain in the forecast, watering plants and yards has become a must for the citizens of El Campo.

 KOSTIC DUSAN_VUK

are the subjects to start most conversations these days. When will normal weather cycles return?

Earlier this summer a published map of North America illustrated unusual changes in the flow pattern of the jet stream river of air that moves at high speed at high altitudes and influences the movement of air masses at the surface and brings us normal intervals of wet and dry. This disturbed natural pattern of our climate is clearly out of whack!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.