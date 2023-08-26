It’s the public’s turn to share their thoughts on El Campo’s budget plans that will likely require a tax hike along with proposed increases in garbage fees.
The draft budget calls for a 5 percent across-the-board pay increase for municipal staff along with larger increases for entry level public works crewmen and police officers, according to a 5-2 vote taken by council last session.
Exactly how high a tax rate will be required to fund it remains unknown. Council set a tax ceiling, the highest possible rate it could consider, at 51 cents per $100 in taxable property as opposed to a No New Revenue Rate is 44.421 cents.
City Manager Courtney Sladek says she hopes to recommend a tax rate well below the tax ceiling, but no recommendation had been made public as of press time.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items for Council to consider are:
• Extending wildfire disaster declaration
• The purchase of a $101,000 play structure for Friendship Park.
• The purchase of a $386,000 wheeled excavator and a mini excavator for the public works department; a trailer for brush pickup; and an ambulance.
