El Campo ISD parents won’t be paying for most school supplies as children return to classes come August thanks a state grant.
The grant covers “items such as pencils, pens, highlighters, glue, scissors, notebook paper, crayons, composition books, etc. that are typically listed on the school supply list at the beginning of the school year,” according to a message posted on the district’s website.
ECISD typically posts their school supply lists in mid-summer, but aren’t doing that for the upcoming year.
“Parents don’t have to do anything, it’s all automatic. We’re not even putting out a supply list this year. The only thing would be, for middle school or high school, if they needed something specific for class like art pencils, they might have them get that. But the basic supplies, we’re providing to all students,” ECISD Assistant Superintendent Alicia Stary said.
KSAT out of San Antonio reported that average prices for a school supply list last year, that included spiral notebooks, glue sticks and crayons among others, ran between $17.42 and $19.47 from the local grocery stores or $39.28 if the supplies were purchased from an office supply store.
Depending on what grants the school receives in the future, El Campo school supply lists could be a thing of the past, soon.
“I’m not aware of us doing something like this before. If the grants are available in the future, we’re looking at it absolutely. Anything to help kids and parents, its just contingent on the grants,” Stary said.
Each campus individually is handling getting the purchased supplies to their students.
Elementary school students will likely just see the supplies in their classrooms and older students could be dispensed the supplies either at the beginning of the year or as needed.
ECISD children return to classes Tuesday, Aug. 15.
