A roof-mounted sign at the city’s newest smokeshop got council’s okay Monday as well as a free-standing one should the business decide it wants one.

If not, the owner of the building at the intersection of Jackson and Mechanic streets will have to remove the pole now listing a defunct title company, according to City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier.

