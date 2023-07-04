A roof-mounted sign at the city’s newest smokeshop got council’s okay Monday as well as a free-standing one should the business decide it wants one.
If not, the owner of the building at the intersection of Jackson and Mechanic streets will have to remove the pole now listing a defunct title company, according to City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier.
The unanimous vote basically allows Vape N More to shift its incoming signage from only the front door to the side of the roof and/or the pole.
“It in no way pulls back from what council agreed to earlier,” Hasselmeier said.
Vape N More will still be prohibited from putting out window displays, putting up signage advertising products or offering product samples. No drive-through windows will be permitted and the business must be closed on Sundays and after 9 p.m. on all other days.
Mayor Chris Barbee questioned what would be done with the pole sign should the smokeshop opt not to use it.
The city has a delinquent sign ordinance, Hasselmeier said, adding those rules would be invoked on the property owner.
District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. challenged the explanation.
“I can go down the main drag today and it’s not enforced,” he said, adding advertising flags are out of compliance as well. “I’d like to see some commitment that we are going to enforce these ordinances ... what use are all these ordinances if we are not going to enforce them,” he added.
City staff is working to enforce the sign and other ordinances, Hasselmeier said.
