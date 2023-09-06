Sacred items stolen from St. Robert’s Catholic Church early Monday morning prompted officials and parishioners to issue a plea for their return.
A tabernacle holding two ciborium which hold communion wafers (Eucharist) were removed from the front altar underneath the church’s main cross by at least two suspects who fled in a black compact SUV. The crime took place between 3 - 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
“The tabernacle was heavy, it would have taken more than one person to carry it,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban told the Leader-News, adding the thieves would have needed tools to remove the ornate golden cabinet that holds sacred items needed for communion.
The golden receptacle was bolted to its’ stand in the church, however the sanctuary is left unlocked. It measures about two feet tall with a 18-inch square footprint and weighs about 130 pounds.
Drag marks were found inside the church and on the grounds outside, he added.
“It is the receptacle of the Host. It is the source of our faith and spiritually what has been stolen was the essence of the church. That’s why everyone is so distraught,” said Father Augustine Owusa Peprah of St. Robert’s.
The 512 Tegner church has no locks on its doors, remaining open at all times for those who wish to pray or just seeking a quiet place for reflection.
The church has cameras installed throughout and on the grounds which were able to capture images of the suspects that are now circulating.
“If somebody know them, the camera quality is good enough to identify them,” Urban said, adding he hopes someone will come forward with information as quickly as possible.
It appears that the thieves entered the church with the intention of stealing the golden items.
“It doesn’t sound like anything else was damaged (or stolen),” Urban said.
No other El Campo churches issued any reports of stolen items or attempted break-ins over the Labor Day holiday.
Smaller items have been stolen in the past, but this is the first time a thief has been this brazen.
“They’ve had minor thefts, vandalism, but nothing like this that I can recall,” Urban said.
The value of the stolen items has been tentatively set at $20,000, but police are still attempting to confirm that along with the gold content of any and all items.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward if they supply information leading to an arrest.
