Forgive Me Father...

The images of the person to the left and right were pulled from St. Robert Bellermine Catholic Church’s security cameras after the tabernacle, center, was stolen Monday night.

Sacred items stolen from St. Robert’s Catholic Church early Monday morning prompted officials and parishioners to issue a plea for their return.

A tabernacle holding two ciborium which hold communion wafers (Eucharist) were removed from the front altar underneath the church’s main cross by at least two suspects who fled in a black compact SUV. The crime took place between 3 - 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

