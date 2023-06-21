Winter Care

El Campo BEEs Joy Roppolo and Doris Adamcik work to plant petunia flowers outside El Campo NewFirst Bank in November braving the cold.

The care of downtown decorative planters may soon be an official city duty, even if the work is overseen by a bunch of volunteers.

For the past 40 years, the blooms in the planters have been domain of the Beautify El Campo Extension Service or BEEs (although they now go by the name Beautify El Campo’s Environment).

