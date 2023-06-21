The care of downtown decorative planters may soon be an official city duty, even if the work is overseen by a bunch of volunteers.
For the past 40 years, the blooms in the planters have been domain of the Beautify El Campo Extension Service or BEEs (although they now go by the name Beautify El Campo’s Environment).
Led by plant expert Bill Smartt and volunteer Ruth Sacco, the group has helped insure visitors and residents have enjoyed blooming plants, watering them when needed, covering them to protect them from winter’s chill and replacing plants that haven’t fared quite as well.
The city provides $9,000 per year to help pay for watering services and the water itself.
This next fiscal year, however, that may change.
“One recommendation is BEEs pulled out (of outside agencies) and funded in operations, we would like to pull out and put in Parks budget,” City Manger Courtney Sladek said.
Beautification efforts cost the organization about $18,000.
“From a practical standpoint, the city recognizes the value of the BEEs performing all planting and maintenance of the downtown planters, so they will include their portion of our annual funding as simply part of the city’s budget. It streamlines the process. We see this as a positive. The city’s portion of our income does not cover all of our expenses. We still do an annual membership drive each spring,” Smartt said.
“Nothing will change in terms of our daily operations. We will still do all planting, watering, and maintenance on the planters. The Public Works department gets involved when a pot is destroyed due to a traffic mishap and when we move pots from one location to another. Kevin Thompson’s crew is always very helpful when that happens,” he added.
Formed in 1983, the BEEs started as a branch of the El Campo Chamber of Commerce tasked with downtown beautification.
In her column, dated May 4, 1983, former El Campo activist and Leader-News columnist Ann Leach wrote: “The bees are fairly buzzing in this town, or haven’t you noticed? I mean the “beauty bees” who have become members of the Beautify El Campo of the Chamber of Commerce, of course! We must try for a well-groomed appearance. We must have PRIDE. This is the purpose and goal of the BEE, to instill and cultivate pride in all citizens young and old.”
The group waters about 80 planters throughout the downtown area, a task done with a donated water tank decorated in 1985 by local artists.
The tank receives regular touch ups to its art, generally done by local art groups, and volunteers come and go
Donations have also allowed the BEEs over the years to provide other park beautification efforts like the painting of garbage cans, lamp posts and benches in Evans Park in 2014.
Some of the city’s downtown Christmas lights have also been purchased by BEEs.
