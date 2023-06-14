Work under way on North Mechanic Street near West Calhoun marks the start of a $2.6 million water line replacement project paid via American Rescue funds.
Paralleling North Mechanic from Fifth to Franke streets, the project replaces a six-inch line from 1927 while also doubling its size. New fire hydrants, valves and service lines will be installed at the same time while shifting the line to the west.
“I’ll be glad to see it (the old line) gone,” City Utilities Superintendent Jerry Lewis said, adding it will greatly improve service to the area and provide for future growth.
“I have wanted to replace this line for many years due to it being old and rotten. The line is quite dangerous to make repairs on, with it being in the middle of the main highway and some areas are quite deep,” Lewis said. “Once completed, the citizens and businesses will have a much more reliable section of the system, with vastly improved fire flows and improved water quality.”
The project, barring weather delays, should be complete in March 2024.
“I am sure there will be some road closures at certain times during the line tie ins from old to new lines,” Lewis said, but added no schedule was available as of press time.
Receiving $2.8 million in federal American Rescue Funds shortly after COVID-19 fears began to wan in 2021, the city had initially estimated the line work at not quite $1.5 million.
When bids were opened in September 2022, however, Bellaire firm Resicom’s low bid to replace 12,600 linear feet of water line was $2,502,700 and the total estimated cost of the project put at $2,693,700.
Despite the less than favorable bid, council unanimously approved the bid. The remaining $300,000 in rescue funds had already been allocated for an infiltration study.
The city had hoped the federal funds would also cover the replacement of a failing Avenue F well drilled in 1949, but instead may have to use already issued Utility Fund debt or create a new bond. A small strip of land just south of Prosperity Bank off North Mechanic was purchased for that reason in January.
