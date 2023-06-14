Piping Changes

Water line crews prepare to start moving stockpile pipe just off North Mechanic. It and work under way to the south are part of a $2.6 million project funded with federal dollars. The project will double the size of the 1927 line it is replacing.

Work under way on North Mechanic Street near West Calhoun marks the start of a $2.6 million water line replacement project paid via American Rescue funds.

Paralleling North Mechanic from Fifth to Franke streets, the project replaces a six-inch line from 1927 while also doubling its size. New fire hydrants, valves and service lines will be installed at the same time while shifting the line to the west.

