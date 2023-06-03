The $5.5 billion Southern Rock Energy refinery that originally considered land just outside of El Campo will now building in Cushing, Okla., which anticipates more than 420 full-time jobs to be created.

Those are jobs Southern Rock Managing Member Steve Ward, El Campo’s District 1 councilman, tried to bring to Wharton County, but was unable to reach a tax abatement agreement or establish a reinvestment zone with local commissioners and was reportedly not offered any additional development incentives aside from a City of El Campo pledge to not annex the site for 25 years.

