The $5.5 billion Southern Rock Energy refinery that originally considered land just outside of El Campo will now building in Cushing, Okla., which anticipates more than 420 full-time jobs to be created.
Those are jobs Southern Rock Managing Member Steve Ward, El Campo’s District 1 councilman, tried to bring to Wharton County, but was unable to reach a tax abatement agreement or establish a reinvestment zone with local commissioners and was reportedly not offered any additional development incentives aside from a City of El Campo pledge to not annex the site for 25 years.
“I believe they seriously considered a Wharton County location. It’s difficult for rural communities to compete against the larger cities who already have a large industrial base, a larger war chest and much more to offer in the form of incentives,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said when Southern Rock announced it could not make a local deal last August. “We pride ourselves on being very business friendly ... we work to insure the companies looking at us for their locations have all the necessary tools they need to make them successful here.”
Larger cities, however, have advantages such as being able to offer more infrastructure funding, she added.
At the time, El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee said the project would have been a “game changer,” had an agreement been reached in Wharton County.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath said the county had offered “this particular refinery project the largest tax incentive we have ever extended to a single entity,” telling the Leader-News that negotiations had included around $75 million in incentives over a 10-year period.
Southern Rock’s planned 250,000 BPD full conversion crude refinery will eliminate 95 percent of greenhouse gas emissions while producing more than 90 million barrels of assorted fuels. Construction is planned to start in 2024 with operations anticipated to start in early 2027.
The Cushing Economic Development Foundation, Inc. expects the project to have a 10-year total economic impact of more than $18 billion.
More than 50 refineries have operated in Cushing since oil was found there in the early 1900s, according to Cushing City Commission Chairman Ricky Lofton. “Cushing has been at the epicenter of North America’s energy market ... we are looking forward to another successful energy-supplying partnership based upon modern technological advancements.”
The city, which dubs itself the “Pipeline Crossroads of the World” can store about 100 million barrels in the tank farms.
“We would like to thank the Cushing Economic Development Foundation, the Cushing Industrial Authority, the City of Cushing and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for their willingness to work side-by-side with us during this phase of the refinery project,” Ward said in a press release issued by Cushing’s EDC. “The dedication of the professional economic development organizations of Oklahoma has made and will make our efforts to advance the energy independence of the United States, by processing domestically produced crudes into cleaner transportation fuels, a reality.”
