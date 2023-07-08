Harvest gets off to a solid start with producers pulling a wet-enough season’s sorghum out of the ground after a year of extreme drought.
Producers say signs are good for this year’s grain harvest so far.
“The milo that has come in so far was without many weather interruptions. Two weeks ago, on May 22 we did have a storm just north of El Campo that laid down some milo along Hwy 71. This storm, thankfully, did not impact a large area. Milo yields and quality, for the most part, have been good on the small amount that I have seen. Corn is starting off slowly, which may be due to the crop needing more time to dry down,” Wharton Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
Early steady rainfall had been a boon for producers with rainfall keeping the ground productive all through the growth cycle.
The Lower Colorado River Authority’s rain gauge located at El Campo Memorial Hospital reports 17.12 inches of rainfall for the year, with other LCRA rain gauges around the county measuring as much as 21.32 inches and as little as 15.87 inches as reported in the Hydromet.
March was a drier month with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration measuring less than an inch of rainfall on average, as reported by the rain gauge at the Wharton County Airport. However there was still ground moisture as the Keetch-Byram Drought Index measured 209 at the end of the month even though the last week of March saw 0.02 inches of rainfall.
Rainfall quickly picked up as April saw 7.47 inches of rainfall, May had 5.16 inches and June captured 2.33 inches as the crops were maturing, an extreme deviation from the previous year as 14.96 inches over the past three months dwarfs the meager four inches on average the county received in the same three-month range in 2022.
“I think we’ll see a range of yields depending on soil type and where the late rainfall landed. But still, because of early planting, moisture through the vegetative and early flowering stage, warm soils allowing for quick emergence,and cool nights – all of this, combined, makes the setting for potential of a good grain crop,” Bowen said.
The break in the La Nina system allowed for a more usual quantity of rainfall, although more would still be appreciated.
“If we just would have had more rain in the past three weeks, I think we would have been talking about even a bigger grain crop,” Bowen said.
