Hunters Beware

New state restrictions on deer with Chronic Wasting Disease affect all hunters although animals suffering from the affliction have not been found in Wharton County. Texas Parks and Wildlife recommends people who see a sick deer report it to the local game warden, but not make contact with it.

As Chronic Wasting Disease seems to spread through deer breeding facilities, the ecological and economic effects are worrying for producers and sportsmen alike in Wharton County and the rest of the state.

CWD, is a prion disease effecting members of the deer family that is fatal to the animal. It is recommended people don’t eat CWD infected animals although there have been no reported cases of CWD in humans, the Center for Disease Control reports.

