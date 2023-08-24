As Chronic Wasting Disease seems to spread through deer breeding facilities, the ecological and economic effects are worrying for producers and sportsmen alike in Wharton County and the rest of the state.
CWD, is a prion disease effecting members of the deer family that is fatal to the animal. It is recommended people don’t eat CWD infected animals although there have been no reported cases of CWD in humans, the Center for Disease Control reports.
One worry officials have is the spread of the disease through breeding facilities and its effect on the economy of rural counties that bring in money from hunters and producers.
“CWD is a concern for all counties in Texas, as whitetail deer and deer hunting plays a big part in the economy. Not only are whitetail deer enjoyed by many in Wharton County, just think about the tons of deer corn that are produced and bagged right here in Wharton County that are purchased by hunters and deer enthusiasts throughout the state,” Wharton County Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said
“Those dollars spent by deer hunters locally, and across the state for items such as deer corn, deer feeders, and other hunting supplies come back here to Wharton County,” he added.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tracks infected, and potentially exposed, animals in counties across the state. While Wharton County has not produced an infected animal, the TPWD reports that in one incident since 2018, 22 animals were received in Wharton County that came from a breeding facility with CWD positive deer.
“The latest deer breeding facility to test positive has moved over 1,000 deer in the last five years, and those deer were sent to 67 different counties across Texas and three places in Mexico ... This is a real disease, and it is bad. There is no question that it will get worse ... The decisions we make now are going to determine the health of the resource decades from now. The key to managing a disease like this is to keep its prevalence low,” Bowen said.
Officials are starting more advanced measures at controlling the spread, TPWD adopted new rules on July 24 “Very simply, the emergency rules require all breeder deer to be tested for CWD with a test result of ‘not detected’ prior to transfer to another breeding facility,” John Silovsky, director of TPWD’s wildlife division, said. Previously this step was reserved for animals being released.
TPWD recommends that individuals who see sick deer to report them to a local game warden or wildlife biologist with information on the animal’s exact location and to not contact, disturb, kill or remove the animal without permission from TPWD.
