Wharton police are looking for help in solving a shooting last week that left an elderly resident’s home riddled with bullet holes.
Officers say the West Spanish Camp Road home was hit by eight rounds, with one bullet striking the 75-year old homeowner’s mattress while she was sleeping.
“We consider this to be especially egregious,” WPD Detective Ariel Soltura said. “Not that every shooting isn’t egregious, but because this involves a 75-year old woman, this is very serious.”
Officials did not release the identity of the homeowner.
The woman was uninjured and the department says she was not the intended target of the shooting.
“This is absolutely not acceptable,” Wharton PD said in a social media post. “As we continue to investigate the matter, we ask for your help. Your anonymous tip could place those responsible where they belong - in jail.”
Tips can be left at www.p3tips.com and could mean a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. It’s the right thing to do, officials say.
“This is one of those situations where there’s just such limited information,” Det. Soltura said. “So what we are doing is asking the public’s help. Anybody that knows anything, we ask to reach out to our anonymous tip line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.