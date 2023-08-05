The El Campo EMS Department’s lifesaving efforts have earned its workers a national honor.
EMS Director Garret Bubela announced the award during the last city council session. “El Campo EMS is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack and stroke patients,” he said.
The department received a place on the heart association’s Lifeline EMS Gold with Target: Heart Attack Honor Roll, up from a silver plus rating last year.
“You can’t get gold in your first year,” Bubela said, expressing pride in his department’s efforts.
The award recognizes using research-based care to treat people suffering a heart attack or stroke.
“Emergency medical services staff can begin treatment when they arrive - up to an hour sooner than if someone goes to the hospital by car,” Bubela said, adding crews have advanced training to assist, for example, if a person goes into cardiac arrest.
Mission: Lifeline EMS is an effort to increase care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive issues like a severe heart attacks or stroke.
“Optimal care for heart attack and stroke patients takes coordination between the individual pre-hospital providers and health care systems,” Bubela said.
