PLANNING FOR THE NEXT CALL:

El Campo EMS never knows when the next call for help will come via 9-1-1, so planning takes place where and when it can, in this case in the back of one of the department’s ambulances. Talking over ways to treat the next person suffering a heart attack are medics (l-r) Allie Medrano, Hunter Sparks, Sara Guevara and Ubah Hassan. El Campo EMS recently received a national honor for their lifesaving abilities.

The El Campo EMS Department’s lifesaving efforts have earned its workers a national honor.

EMS Director Garret Bubela announced the award during the last city council session. “El Campo EMS is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack and stroke patients,” he said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.