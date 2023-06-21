With heat indexes predicted to sit comfortably between 105 and 117 for the next week, heat stress is a real concern for crop maturation as the harvest approaches despite the plants having a wet beginning to the growing season.

“For the past week it has been hot, windy and dry. Cotton is a heat-tolerant plant, but no crop likes to be that hot and dry. The main problem is it’s being combined with dry weather. The convergence of conditions is likely to translate into aborted squares ... Without irrigation, cotton plants are currently under stress,” Wharton County Agrilife Agent Corrie Bowen said.

