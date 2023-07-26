New state law requires that armed officials be stationed at school campuses, putting a strain on smaller multi-campus districts having to bring in more SRO’s or some other mode of compliance, although Wharton County’s law enforcement are making it work with their officers.

Wharton County Commissioners approved the addition of two SROs to their memorandum of understanding with Boling ISD and plan to create two more SRO positions through the sheriff’s office, at the initial cost of around $7,000 and then creating a yearly cost of $35,000 for the two officers. A concern brought up at the meeting was staffing, however the sheriff is confident he can meet the challenge.

