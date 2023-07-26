New state law requires that armed officials be stationed at school campuses, putting a strain on smaller multi-campus districts having to bring in more SRO’s or some other mode of compliance, although Wharton County’s law enforcement are making it work with their officers.
Wharton County Commissioners approved the addition of two SROs to their memorandum of understanding with Boling ISD and plan to create two more SRO positions through the sheriff’s office, at the initial cost of around $7,000 and then creating a yearly cost of $35,000 for the two officers. A concern brought up at the meeting was staffing, however the sheriff is confident he can meet the challenge.
“I have one deputy assigned as a correctional officer that we will be promoting to patrol, leaving only one spot to fill ... I do have two people that are interested in putting applications in for patrol from outside the agency. I feel good having a September 1 start date for the new two SRO spots in Boling. This gives some time to fill the one remaining patrol position. I do not believe we will be short on patrol. Of course, as long as staffing stays the same as it is today,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
The law does allow school districts to claim a good cause exemption from the law if “the district’s noncompliance is due to the availability of funding; or personnel who qualify to serve as a security officer,” they are allowed to use either a school marshal or guardian and remain in compliance with the law.
As it stands, El Campo ISD is in the process of finalizing their Guardian Plan, with Guardians expected on campus by the beginning of the school year.
Discussion surrounded El Campo ISD and their SRO’s with the city council and the El Campo Police Department adding officers to the campuses and now every campus has an officer, with the exception of Myatt and Northside sharing an officer between them.
“At this time, the district does not have plans to add an additional officer to the 4 SROs currently employed by ECISD. These officers are employed by the El Campo P.D. through an interlocal agreement between El Campo ISD and the City of El Campo. We believe ECISD is in full compliance with the new law passed by the Texas legislature,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
Louise ISD actually has both an SRO on their campus and Guardians, though despite the rural district having three campuses on one lot, the WCSO has no additional plans with the district.
“Louise will continue to have one, being Corporal George. No discussions to change anything,” Srubar said.
“I am proud of the partnerships we have with our schools. I’m honored the schools are putting their trust in our agency. We will continue to train the very best we can and be prepared for the worst,” Srubar added.
