An Odessa man stands accused of attacking an El Campo convenience store Thursday afternoon claiming he was on a mission from God.
“Safe to say he was under the influence of some type of narcotics,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban told the Leader-News.
It had been a normal afternoon at T-mart, 600 W. Jackson, until 17-year-old Logan Keneson Allen of 3624 W. 21st in Odessa walked in the door.
“The guy just came in the store and started punching the glass partition protecting the clerk. He started knocking merchandise off of the shelves and throwing the heavier items against the glass partition,” Urban said.
Police were called about 2:30 p.m. by the frightened clerk as mayhem continued unabated in the store.
As officers arrived, “(the suspect) told the officers the clerk was a demon and they were demons. God told him to come and destroy the store,” Urban said.
Allen stands accused of doing more than $2,500 damage inside the building before fighting with the responding officer.
“The officer was hit several times and the defendant attempted to head butt him, but was unsuccessful,” Urban said, adding the officer suffered only minor injuries in the scuffle.
Allen was arrested for assault of a police officer, criminal mischief less than $30,000 in value and resisting arrest.
Taken to the Wharton County jail the next morning, Allen was held in lieu of $51,000 in bonds as of press time. If ultimately convicted, he faces up to two years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.