A home fire still under investigation claimed the lives of two Boling residents Sunday night. The Boling Volunteer Fire Department summoned to a fire at 11:22 p.m. at 106 Sinclair in the small community, arriving they found the house fully engulfed and called for assistance from the Wharton and Hungerford VFDs.
“Twenty-six firefighters from three departments fought the blaze for an hour and a half before getting it under control,” Boling Fire Chief Leon Sanchez said. The blaze was completely out after three hours.
