Sheriff’s deputies bust

After a successful bust Friday July 7, Wharton County Sheriff’s Deputies seized crack, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax and Adderall from the West Burleson home.

An apparent dealer’s storehouse of narcotics was seized and two arrested Friday after deputies raided a Wharton home near Guadalupe Park.

The investigation into activities at 1027 W. Burleson continues, Wharton County Sheriff’s Department Capt. BJ Novak said Monday.

