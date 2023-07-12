An apparent dealer’s storehouse of narcotics was seized and two arrested Friday after deputies raided a Wharton home near Guadalupe Park.
The investigation into activities at 1027 W. Burleson continues, Wharton County Sheriff’s Department Capt. BJ Novak said Monday.
Wharton residents Arnie Nigel Allen, 56, and Dionne McDade, 51, both of whom lived in the targeted home now face up to 99 years in prison if convicted of drug dealing.
Deputies, with assistance from El Campo police and the Precinct 2 constable’s office, raided the small, one-story home shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, July 7, encountering no resistance from the two residents.
Three firearms were seized along with an estimated 13.1 grams of crack cocaine, 12.8 grams of cocaine, 19.1 grams of methamphetamine, 15.2 grams of Adderall, 17.7 grams of Xanax, 81.8 grams of acetaminophen/hydrocodone, 11.55 ounces of marijuana, and 31.6 grams of four other items described only as dangerous drugs.
Built in 1925, the 624-square-foot home is within 900 feet of Guadalupe Park, a drug free zone, on Wharton’s far northwest side. The zone enhances the possible punishment on offenses.
Allen faces a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon along with six counts of manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and single counts of possession of marijuana in a drug free zone and possession of a dangerous drug. He was held in lieu of $147,500 in bonds as of press time.
McDade faces six counts of manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and single counts of possession of marijuana in a drug free zone and possession of a dangerous drug. She posted $122,500 in bonds and was released the next morning.
(0) comments
