St. Philip Catholic School Math teacher Denise Prochazka sets out a new year’s math book for returning SPS students Thursday. The small private school had to work fast as their first day with students back is tomorrow.

Teachers are ready for a new crop of students, having spent the early time back familiarizing themselves with the new math books.

“I think the students will like the new math books, it’s fast and it’ll give the kids a challenge,” Prochazka said.

With classes starting tomorrow, St. Philip Catholic School students and parents should be about ready for a new year that includes changes to class offerings, security measures and start time.

The private school is debuting new safety protocols and offering new clubs as the 2023-24 school year kicks off August 10.

