With classes starting tomorrow, St. Philip Catholic School students and parents should be about ready for a new year that includes changes to class offerings, security measures and start time.
The private school is debuting new safety protocols and offering new clubs as the 2023-24 school year kicks off August 10.
“We have been working on security enhancements and updates have been made to secure the campus ... Virtus is a new program in the Victoria Diocese, and all the individual requirements can be completed online. It’s important for all new families entering SPS,” SPS Principal Gwen Edwards said, adding “It’s an application process that’s a simple background check and we hope that 100 percent of our parents do take the courses ... that kind of gets them in the system (for drop off’s, pick ups, and field trips).”
The program, set up in the late 1980s National Catholic Risk Retention Group Inc., helps diocese involved keep students safe by educating parents and other adults on the signs to look for.
St. Philip hopes to add to their clubs and elective classes as well.
“I know we want to get chess off the ground, that is one of our initiatives. We’ll see how the year progresses ... The kids love it. (The students) need to be young, third grade and up,” Edwards said.
Another thing SPS parents should be aware of is a five-minute earlier start this school term.
“Our day is going to start at 7:55 a.m. ... our doors will lock at 7:55 a.m. ... that’s new because it used to be 8 a.m. and that five minutes is huge,” Edwards said.
