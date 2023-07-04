The 23rd District Court has a lot unique about it, from its history to the man on the bench.
The first thing a visitor is going to notice is the lack of a flowy black robe. Ben Hardin doesn’t believe in them. Instead, you’ll see the attorney-turned-judge wearing a suit that may or may not hide his trademark suspenders.
Courts are a business, he says, and dresses to match.
Recently, Hardin was honored for serving 50 years in the legal profession, 28 as a Lake Jackson attorney and 22 as a district court judge.
The 23rd District Court handles criminal and civil cases. The Wharton County District Attorney’s Office along with whatever grand jury is seated that term determine which criminal cases reach court with most being settled via plea bargain agreements.
“We all work together to try to accommodate whatever cases need to be heard,” Hardin said.
Stepping onto the bench, Hardin said, he learned two things very quickly. “I realized I had to learn a lot of stuff and I realized I was no longer mad at any lawyers.”
There have been a lot of memorable cases, he said, adding he’s in the process of writing a memoir.
“It’s criminal and civil, real world, everyday like,” Hardin said. “I love it. It’s challenging and interesting, most of the time it’s fun and I meet a lot of people.”
Hardin, who is from Lake Jackson in Brazoria County, was actually dubbed Martin Benjamin Hardin Jr., after his father, an estimator in the Dow Chemical Company’s engineering department, but has always been Ben. Hardin the elder and wife Emily Clyde Sims Hardin raised two children, Ben and his sister Clinta Ann Steele, who now lives in Sacramento, Calif.
Ben Hardin was a child who excelled in math and science, and played the clarinet in the high school band.
Graduating from Brazosport High School in 1965 as a National Merit Semifinalist, he enrolled first in the Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland, Ohio. One semester later, he transferred to the University of Texas at Austin still as a chemical engineer/chemistry major. That didn’t last. Hardin decided he wouldn’t make a good engineer and collected an under graduate degree in English literature with minors in history and government.
He was scheduled to enter law school in 1969, but instead enlisted in the National Guard at a time when the draft was calling thousands into the Armed Forces. Hardin didn’t carry a rifle during his time in service. Instead, he auditioned for and won a spot on the official National Guard band stationed in Austin.
Law school came in the fall of 1970 at UT with a May 1973 graduation. His first job was clerking in the United States district judge for Texas’ northern district judges Hal Woodward and Jerry Smith.
He had been a Brazoria County attorney for 28 years before his appointment. “I loved being a lawyer. It’s about helping people,” Hardin said.
The 23rd District Court has its roots in the Republic Of Texas, created not long after the establishment of that nation in 1836, long before it joined the Union. Now covering Wharton and Matagorda counties, it once included Fort Bend and Brazoria counties as well.
Hardin has served as the 23rd District Court judge since May 10, 1995, first appointed by then Governor George W. Bush. Although judges in Texas are elected, Hardin hasn’t faced a challenger through seven election cycles. That changed this month when Wharton County attorney John Maher announced.
Whether he faces his first opponent or not will depend first on the outcome of a state Constitutional Amendment election asking Texans whether judges can be 79 when seeking election to a four-year term.
“I love the job and hope to continue through Dec. 31, 2028, Hardin said in a letter mailed to the Matagorda and Wharton County Bar Associations on May 24.
Hardin’s career was almost cut short on Aug. 4, 2016 when he was struck by a 2015 GMC as he crossed the street in front of the courthouse annex in Angleton. The incident was ruled a pure accident, no charges were ever filed against the driver.
Hardin, then 68, suffered multiple broken bones and was flown via air ambulance to a Houston trauma center. It would take him almost two years of recovery and rehabilitation to return.
“I never thought about not coming back,” Hardin said.
One second, just one, would have made a huge difference, he added. “I wasn’t even supposed to be there,” he had been crossing the street to thank a visiting judge.
A lifetime limp is among the scars he bears from that one second.
Criminal Court
Hardin presided over a death penalty case in 1999, a trial held in Brazoria County as a result of a venue change from Matagorda County with then DA Steven Reis prosecuting the case.
“It’s was grueling, difficult material,” he said.
Then 18-year-old Kenneth Parr and his younger half brother Michael Jimenez targeted the apartment of a 30-year-old Linda “Suzie” Malek on Jan. 1, 1998 in Bay City, After forcing their way through her door, the two robbed, raped and ultimately killed the woman, shooting her in the head. The victim’s two small children, ages eight and six, been inside the home, witnesses to the attack.
Before the Bay City murder, Parr had already managed to rack up an extensive criminal past as a juvenile including numerous burglaries and an assault. He had been on parole at the time of the murder.
During his trial, Parr’s girlfriend testified that he had planned the robbery and murder, intending to kill the children as well, but that the weapon jammed.
Parr was executed by the State of Texas on Aug. 15, 2007.
Jimenez was sentenced to life in prison, his age preventing a jury from assessing the death penalty. ”At his trial, evidence shows he wrote a rap song about killing Malek and how he planned to kill again,” Associated Press reporter Michael Graczyk wrote in a Aug. 16, 2007 story appearing in the Houston Chronicle.
A Civil Verdict
While presiding in Brazoria County, Hardin heard the first lawsuit against Merck over its drug Vioxx, a painkiller and arthritis medication, in 2005 awarding a $253.5 million verdict to the widow of Robert Ernst, who had died in 2001.
Studies indicated Vioxx, pulled from the market in September 2004, could create risks of heart attacks and stroke after extended use.
The jury deliberated five and a half days before handing Hardin their decision.
The staggering penalty included $24.5 million for mental anguish and economic losses and $229 million in punitive damages.
The case drew national media attention covered by the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and national television putting Hardin into a spotlight that few judges ever face. The award was later lowered. In 2008, the Texas appeals court overturned a similar verdict.
With that case, more federal court settle settlement claims began being filed with regularity in the 23rd District Court.
Hardin, who orders those cases sealed, said these cash awards, largely from big pharmaceuticals, do not need to be reviewable by the public at large. “The amount is private information, it’s basically a settlement.”
Portions of most cases are open for public review from criminal to divorce proceedings.
A good day
“The best thing I get to do? A happy event involving children like an adoption,” Hardin said.
He makes it a point to talk to them in chambers, finding out their wishes, he added.
Other issues, of course, aren’t happy moments. For those, he tries to make the situation bearable. A comfort dog, for example, has been used to help youngsters struggling between a scary situation and uncomfortable questions.
A relaxed technique, he said, works with adults too.
“I try to make it know that we are just people talking. I stay cordial and civil. I don’t believe in the imperial judiciary,” Hardin said. “I have an individual role in the courtroom like everybody else.”
