Several vehicles, including one police cruiser, became stranded Thursday afternoon after heavy rain destroyed temporary patches on North Mechanic Street water line work.
No injuries nor major damage was reported as a result of vehicles that wound up nose first in cavities below the then water-coated street surface.
“It was a compaction issue because it’s been so super dry,” El Campo Public Work Director Kevin Thompson told the Leader-News Thursday, adding that Resicom, the Bellaire contractor, quickly mobilized.
“I’m impressed with them. It was all hands on deck. They set out barrels and barricades and we helped them with some barricades,” he added.
Paralleling North Mechanic from Fifth to Franke streets, the city’s $2.6 million project replaces a six-inch line installed in 1927 with a 12-inch line along with adding fire hydrants.
Contractor Resicom has been digging down at intersections to place new water line parallel to the one currently in service. The holes were then temporarily filled.
“Each one has to be pressure tested, chlorinated and re-connected. It (the sunken fill material) was not a finished product,” Thompson said.
The fill material heavily compacted creating cavities in 12 to 15 locations on North Mechanic, but reportedly did not affect work on the south end of the roadway.
Resicom had already re-filled about six of the locations before 5 p.m. Thursday and Thompson expected all to be done by Friday morning.
Thompson said it’s unlikely that the compaction caused any damage to the new lines which are buried six- to seven-feet deep.
There was no indication that the additional rainfall Thursday night caused any damage.
“We need the rain,” Thompson said.
As of Wednesday, El Campo needed almost eight inches of slow, soaking rain to fully saturate soils. As of press time, .86 inches had fallen in El Campo, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority gauge set on the hospital grounds. Additional rain was forecast after press time Friday and today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.