There Used To Be A Road Here

As a quick downpour Thursday morning caused minor flash flooding on El Campo roadways, a police car found a then-submerged super-sized pot hole the hard way at the intersection of North Mechanic and West. The spot was one of more than a dozen created where fill in water line work areas quickly compacted. The officer was not hurt, nor was the man at left whose vehicle struck an edge of hole just moments before.

Several vehicles, including one police cruiser, became stranded Thursday afternoon after heavy rain destroyed temporary patches on North Mechanic Street water line work.

No injuries nor major damage was reported as a result of vehicles that wound up nose first in cavities below the then water-coated street surface.

