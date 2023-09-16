Armed teacher program may cover for officers in Louise ISD

For the 2023 fiscal year, Louise ISD spent nearly $54,000 on its SRO and the legislation doesn’t provide enough funding for more.

Louise ISD trustees will consider submitting a waiver to the state’s requirement for armed security, saying that Guardians can substitute.

A new state law requires an armed guard on each campus in a school district, but provides for an exception. As it stands, LISD employs a single law enforcer, a school resource officer contracted through the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.

