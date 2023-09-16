Armed teacher program may cover for officers in Louise ISD

Louise ISD trustees will consider submitting a waiver to the state’s requirement for armed security, saying that Guardians can substitute.
A new state law requires an armed guard on each campus in a school district, but provides for an exception. As it stands, LISD employs a single law enforcer, a school resource officer contracted through the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.
In theory, the law requires an additional two officers for the remaining two campuses.
“HB3 has indicated that we need an armed security person, a police officer or something. If you can’t fulfill it, you need to file a waiver. We need to have someone on each campus, but we have our Guardian team to meet the requirements,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The law provides the exemption for cost as well as availability. Employing an SRO can be expensive with the school district typically paying the officer’s salary during the school term and the department picking up summertime hours.
For the 2023 fiscal year, Louise ISD spent nearly $54,000 on its SRO and the legislation doesn’t provide enough funding for more.
“HB3 only gives us $45,000 for all three campuses. One SRO is $53,000, so we have multiple Guardians to add to the security he provides,” Oliver said.
Also before the board are:
• The possible purchase of new football uniforms.
• A one-time stipend payment for all LISD employees to be paid out of ESSER funds.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18 in the Louise Elementary Board Room, 408 E. Second, with time reserved for public comments.
