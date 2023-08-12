El Campo ISD may be less than a week away from announcing how much state tax-saving efforts will lower residents’ bills.
Trustees are considering a preliminary total rate of $0.898 per $100 of property value, a 15.47 cent decrease in the tax rate from the current year’s $1.0527.
El Campo ISD saw slightly more than a 24 percent increase in its taxable value, jumping from just over $1.4 billion last year to $1.762 billion this year, according to Finance Director Demetric Wells. The $300 million-plus increase eclipses last year’s $73 million gain.
The district’s tax rate stands at $1.0527 per $100 of taxable value with $0.981 as maintenance and operations and the remaining $0.0717 in interest and sinking, or debt.
Tax rate compression, in this instance via the state increasing its funding, is set to drive the tax rate down.
“Our compression, because of the new tax bill, goes down to basically 62 cents, but our M&O what we’ll be allowed to charge, is $0.7575,” Wells said.
In a district with lower property values, the compression rate can take it below a state required student funding levels.
“(In El Campo). I’m not going to break even. But the state’s not going to give me any more than they’re going to give me. ... with $0.7575, that’s a lot higher than the compression rate. Why is that? Because we’re property poor ... if ours is $0.7575, that’s where we’re going to have to set it ... we still need to educate our kids and take care of our buildings,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
Most of the compression comes from an increased state contribution from about $17 million to $21 million, allowing the district to collect fewer dollars locally.
The assembled board expressed concerns that state funding usually comes with ear-marks, giving the district less flexibility at budget creation.
The district’s debt services, or I&S, rate has been kept lower historically after a 13-cent “tax swap” election in 2016 moving I&S taxes into their maintenance fund, a process that the district is having to undo. Trustees are discussing how much will need to be moved back.
Wells presented a preliminary rate of $0.1405 I&S, an increase of about seven cents from the current $0.0717.
“The final number we charge on I&S, we’ve got to consider whether or not we want to pay our debt off faster ... It’s just a matter of putting ourselves in a better financial position. Say one of these buildings needs to be repaired. I don’t have any money, I have to go back and increase taxes and pass a bond to fix the building ... We’ve done a lot of little bonds to fix little problems and we’re paying for those now,” Callaghan said.
School districts are allowed to set a tax rate for their debt of up to $0.50 provided bonds are approved.
Trustees hope to set the district’s tax rate of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 during a meeting at the El Campo ISD Administration Building, 700 W. Norris, with time reserved for public comments.
“Everyone works and they have commitments so they’re trying to provide the best access to the community they can ... you have to find all seven of them and they all want to be there and try to set meetings where (they can meet) they can all give up a lunch but I can’t promise they can all make a 6 or 7 o’clock meeting,” Callaghan said.
Also at this meeting trustees approved:
• Setting regular board meeting times, starting in September, to 6 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month.
• Approval of the Germblast sanitation contract for to sanitize the district’s HVAC system.
