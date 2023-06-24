Initial budget planning and a loosening of sign restrictions for the city’s latest smoke shop top agenda items when council meets Monday.
Initial budget planning and a loosening of sign restrictions for the city’s latest smoke shop top agenda items when council meets Monday.
Budget talks come in a workshop starting at 5 p.m., one hour before the regular session that night.
“We are asking council to give feedback on staff’s direction on the budget. Our focus is recruitment and retention, particularly in the areas of public safety and public works,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News.
Recruitment and retention typically means plans for higher staff pay, and if that’s the case in this instance, it means the city will have to determine if new property on the tax rolls, higher taxes or increases on fees will be used to pay for it.
The Wharton County Central Appraisal District typically releases property values in late July. These values are then used by governmental entities to determine what their tax rate will be in the coming year based on budgetary needs. In general, as overall values go up, tax rates go down. However, some homeowners could wind up paying more even with a lower tax rate as a result of sharp increases in their property’s value.
No formal action is anticipated as a result of the workshop session.
Once council convenes its regular session, the signage at the smoke shop at the intersection of North Mechanic and Jackson streets will be considered.
Earlier, council approved a Special Use Permit allowing Vape N More to have only one sign for its business, to be located at the front door. That now may change.
“This went to Planning and Zoning (Wednesday) night and signage advertising the name of the business, if approved, will be permissible on the building (not just the front door) and/or the pole sign located in front of the building,” Sladek said, adding the request was unanimously approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
• Only one bid was received for sewer line replacements on Peach and Church streets, but it is anticipated that council will reject the bid. “It was $85,000 over budget,” Sladek said.
• The city wants to use a state grant to update its comprehensive plan and will consider consultants for the work Monday. If approved, up to $300,000 may be available with no local match required.
• A closed door session is planned to talk about a city-owned strip of land in the area of the Legacy Park and the El Campo Community Cemetery. Should council decide it wants to take action, it must return to open session first.
• Appointments to the Building Standards Commission, Citizen Blight Committee and Grievance Board are anticipated.
