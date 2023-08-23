The El Campo Ricebirds will be taking on the Gobblers in Cuero Friday to mark the start of the football season and the Hornets face Danbury on the road.
Look for a preview of the games on Page 5 today and, on Saturday, the official Leader-News 2023 Football Preview Magazine along with coverage of what teams hope will be victory number one.
