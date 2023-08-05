4-H Accolades

Riley Wallis and Kasey Burns, l-r, celebrate their Gold Stars with District 85 Representative Stan Kitzman.

Wharton County’s 4H Annual Awards were held July 25, with honors given for leadership and achievement. All members were recognized for participation with of 93 Wharton County students receiving accolades for their 2022-23 year.

The top five awards presented are Bronze, Silver and Gold Stars, the I Dare You Award and the Capital Farm Credit Award.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.