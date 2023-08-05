Wharton County’s 4H Annual Awards were held July 25, with honors given for leadership and achievement. All members were recognized for participation with of 93 Wharton County students receiving accolades for their 2022-23 year.
The top five awards presented are Bronze, Silver and Gold Stars, the I Dare You Award and the Capital Farm Credit Award.
Andrea Wallis, an adult volunteer, of El Campo was given the 4-H Distinguished Leader Award. This award “recognizes individuals who are exemplary leaders of the 4-H program who exhibit the true qualities of leadership and help to maximize the efforts of others toward the achievement of their goals,” as reported by the press release.
“Mrs. Wallis has given many children the opportunity to learn and grow by trying new projects over the years. She lives out the 4-H motto in everything she does in her personal life and for her 4-H kids...’to make the best better’,” Reyna said.
The initial awards presented were the trio of stars, with Bronze, Silver and Gold presented to junior, intermediate and senior students.
Makala Merta of El Campo and Laura Schoeneberg of Louise received the Bronze Star while a Silver Star went to Lily Schoeneberg of Louise and Zane Wilson of El Campo.
Riley Wallis and Kasey Burns of El Campo were awarded this year’s Gold Star. In addition to receiving an award buckle, they were given Texas Flag that was flown over the Texas Capital donated by District 85 Representative Stan Kitzman, R-Pattison.
“Year after year our youth continue to amaze me. Our 4-H Youth in Wharton County are exceptional. They put forth the effort and time necessary to be successful in all that they do,” Agrilife 4-H Agent Laura Reyna said. “Our youth shine not only on the county level, but on the district and state levels as well, as was evident by the 75+ youth we had participate in our big district contest and 20+ in our big State contest.”
Kayla Strack of El Campo and Myla Mahalitc of Elm Grove collected the I Dare You Award presented to students who show 4H leadership and participate in events and projects through out the year.
The Capital Farm Credit Award and its $100 scholarship was presented to Emma Cobb and Madelyn Glaze of El Campo.
Melanie Porter, another adult volunteer, of El Campo was recognized with the Trailblazer Leadership Award for her work with the Food and Nutrition Project and their food challenge teams.
Senior Treylyn Hancock of Wharton was awarded a $10,000 McClean Estate Scholarship and Makay Adam of East Bernard, Keegan Cavness of East Bernard, Hancock, Eli Lyford of El Campo and Mason Woodruff of El Campo received $500 scholarships via the Wharton County 4-H Parents and Adult Leaders Association.
