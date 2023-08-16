Still reeling from the tragedy of losing Melinda “Myndi” Bullock and Mike “Muncie” Moncebias in a house fire, the community of Boling came out to show their support Sunday at a barbecue fundraiser in the Boling Christian Church on FM 1301.
A long line of supporters circled the inside of the church’s community building waiting for plates filled with brisket, sausage, potato salad, beans and rice, bread and barbecue sauce. Tables spaced out around the interior had cakes, pies and cheesecakes for additional donations.More than 300 tickets were sold for pick-up prior to the 5:30 p.m. event.
Volunteer Wanda Middleton helped fill plates.
She was home, down the street on the same block where the fire broke out, awakened by her dog’s frantic barking in the middle of the night.
“Freya always let’s me know if something is going on outside so I went out to see what it was,” Middleton said.
Walking into the street she saw flames and smoke and went toward the fire, banging on doors and calling out for help. At the back door of the burning home, she did what she could to alert those inside.
“I pounded on the side door as hard as I could, but the smoke was so bad I almost couldn’t breathe,” Middleton said.
Middleton’s physician said she suffered minimal affects of smoke inhalation as a result.
She couldn’t save the couple from the fire, but being nearly kin, she has helped the family and friends of Myndi and Muncie as much as she could.
“Myndi was maid of honor at my wedding, we knew each other well back then but we drifted apart a little over the years,” Middleton said.
They were close enough that Myndi’s son, Justelle Adamson, remembered Middleton as his aunt.
On July 31, the night after the fire, standing facing the charred ruins of the large home, Adamson stood by his motorcycle in silence among the ribbons, crosses, cards and candles that well-wishers placed along the fence.
“Wanda? She’s my aunt. I grew up in this house,” Adamson said. “All my childhood memories are from inside this house. Now everything is different.”
Adamson spoke of his mother and Muncie and how much they cared for each other, and the community.
“My mom was the ‘Dr. Phil’ of Boling. People would come from all around to talk to her, to get advice. She was well loved by a lot of people,” Adamson said.
He shook his head and pointed to a burnt wheelchair that stood in the doorway just a few feet from the front door of the Sinclair Street home.
“I can’t help but feel that they almost made it,” Adamson said.
Adamson organized an on-line fundraising page to help with funeral expenses and the razing of the burnt out home, collecting more than $2,000.
George Moncebias, Mike Moncebias’ uncle, and family members held the barbecue fundraiser, making all of the brisket and sausage and helping raise close to $5,000 from plates alone.
On Monday evening, at the Scout House at Boling Community Center, a celebration of life drew as many people, if not more, than the plate fundraiser did.
Pastor Valmon Mead, semi-retired and unattached to a particular church, led the service with solemn observance and a little humor to lighten the mood and highlight Myndi and Muncie’s love of life.
“Mike was a handyman and a mechanic who never refused to help anyone – anyone at all,” Mead said.
Mead spoke of Myndi graduating barber college and doing crafts for children in the community.
The pastor read some Bible passages and paused for singer Kelsey Mund to sing a song for Myndi and Muncie, leaving very few dry eyes in the house.
Santos Muñoz, cousin to Mike Moncebias, spoke of their kinship and Muncie’s always-calm, always happy demeanor.
“Muncie always turned the other cheek, he never let things get to him. And, Myndi, she was the best thing to happen to him,” Muñoz said.
Mead encouraged more guests to come up and speak to celebrate their lives and remember the best of them.
“I knew Muncie when he worked at Orchards Plumbing. Remember all those keys? You knew when he was coming,” Middleton reminisced.
“And Myndi, our friendship spanned ‘Knott’s Landing’ to ‘Lost,’” Middleton said, remembering the times they would watch television and chat.
The pastor read a few more verses from the Bible and concluded with the twenty-third Psalm, “The Lord is my shepherd...”
The event ended with family and friends sharing stories and memories of the good times when Myndi and Muncie shared their lives.
