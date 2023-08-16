Boling community unites

Friends, family and supporters of the Moncebias family gather in Boling to enjoy barbecue and memories of the two people lost in a house fire.

Still reeling from the tragedy of losing Melinda “Myndi” Bullock and Mike “Muncie” Moncebias in a house fire, the community of Boling came out to show their support Sunday at a barbecue fundraiser in the Boling Christian Church on FM 1301.

A long line of supporters circled the inside of the church’s community building waiting for plates filled with brisket, sausage, potato salad, beans and rice, bread and barbecue sauce. Tables spaced out around the interior had cakes, pies and cheesecakes for additional donations.More than 300 tickets were sold for pick-up prior to the 5:30 p.m. event.

