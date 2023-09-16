Rice crop declines as water curtailed

Wharton County rice, like all Texas rice, took a walloping this year due mainly to lack of water and it represents a notable loss of local agricultural earnings and the economy in general.
The early curtailing of water put a damper on rice production.
“The curtailment of irrigation water from the Colorado River this year is (the) reason for the reduction in rice acres,” Wharton County Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
The USDA reports 21,477 acres of what should have been rice wasn’t planted in Wharton County this year. Per the USDA Crop Acreage Data for 2023, a total of 145,345 acres of rice were planted in the state. Texas rice producers reported 175,000 acres in 2022; and 186,000 acres in 2021.
In Wharton County, the USDA records 20,868 acres of rice for grain and a further 2,539 acres for seed production. This acreage represents a nearly 40 percent reduction in rice grown in Wharton County from the 39,175 acres planted last year.
According to the USDA’s weekly rice summary, Texas rice averages at $37 per hundredweight (CWT) and last year’s rice yields measured roughly 94 CWT per acre meaning a 15,768 acre contraction. This represents around $55.074 million in unplanted rice, which means fewer farm hand jobs and fewer dollars circulating in the local economy and tax base.
Groundwater stores weren’t enough to keep up with demand without access to river water.
“Water evaporation was intense, last year and this year Farmers reported losing one inch a day to evaporation, which made holding water levels at the correct level very difficult. Pumps couldn’t keep up with the rate of evaporation,” Bowen said.
Producers outside the Garwood area lacked river water to flood their fields as the LCRA’s water plan disallowed any water be diverted to agricultural customers in the Gulf Coast, Lakeside and Pierce Ranch operations and wouldn’t be available again until at Spring 2024 at the earliest.
Ratoon cropping is how most producers make extra profit off less expense, by growing a smaller second crop. A good group of growers are likely to take advantage of that.
“Rice farmers will take about 60 percent of the main crop acres to second crop. Following first crop harvest, some the rice just couldn’t get water on it fast enough, and the heat was intense. This may impact some of the second crop yields, or some of the fields won’t go to second crop at all,” Bowen said.
