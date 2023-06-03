Stan Kitzman

Wharton County’s state house representative joined the chorus of elected officials that voted to impeach Texas’ highest law enforcer, with both carrying Wharton County in their respective elections.

Attorney General Ken Paxton received 9,191 out of 12,101, or about 76 percent, votes in Wharton County and was re-elected to his post in 2022. Texas’ House voted to impeach the chief legal officer in the state, suspending his tenure, on a vote of 121-23 in support with five either absent or not voting.

