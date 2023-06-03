Wharton County’s state house representative joined the chorus of elected officials that voted to impeach Texas’ highest law enforcer, with both carrying Wharton County in their respective elections.
Attorney General Ken Paxton received 9,191 out of 12,101, or about 76 percent, votes in Wharton County and was re-elected to his post in 2022. Texas’ House voted to impeach the chief legal officer in the state, suspending his tenure, on a vote of 121-23 in support with five either absent or not voting.
Wharton County’s District 85 Representative Stan Kitzman (R-Bellville) joined the bipartisan coalition of 59 other Republicans and 61 Democrats against 23 Republicans in favor of impeaching Paxton.
Kitzman was elected in 2022, carrying District 85 with 6,905 votes over challenger Democrat Larry Baggett who garnered 1,788 after also defeating former incumbent representative Phil Stephenson in the Republican Primary.
“We were presented with some pretty incredible allegations and that warrants the process. It is the (attorney general’s) AG’s actions that have brought us to that point. It is disappointing and distressful. I don’t think anyone wants to be in that position. And if those things are true, he has some things to answer for,” Kitzman said.
Paxton’s terms have been plagued by scandals including a felony indictment for securities fraud in 2015 which is still making it’s way through the Texas appellate court.
A total of 20 impeachment charges were passed against the sitting Attorney General, several of which surrounded Nate Paul, a real estate developer from Victoria, that allegedly bribed Paxton and Paxton used his official powers to obfuscate connections between the two, among other charges including delaying his securities fraud case, retaliating against whistle blowers and an accusation that he abused his power in getting a job a mistress.
“The bribery and affair, lining up a job for his mistress is one thing, but the abuse of power of his office. He has a higher standard, he is the chief law enforcement officer in this state and when people come to him and tell him that what he’s doing possibly manipulates the power of his office potentially for a donor and he fires them that’s what bothers me, The possible abuse of power. It needs to be looked into and he will have his day in the senate,” Kitzman said.
The decision wasn’t one that came easy for the representative, who backed Paxton in his push back against the federal government.
“I know a lot of people that are disappointed because they feel the AG has done good things in terms of the Biden administration and I feel the same. If anyone has failed the vote, its him,” Kitzman said, adding “The people I’ve spoken to that voted against it, were saying ‘we’re not arguing the allegations but’ and that’s telling ... The only people that have asked me to do anything against my conscience are those that are passionately on the side of the attorney general.”
The Texas Senate passed Senate Resolution 735, setting the body to act as a Court of Impeachment for Paxton on, or before, August 28. Paxton would need 11 of the 31 state senators in office to vote in his favor to avoid impeachment.
