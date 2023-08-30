Although an El Campo businessman quickly replaced the Blessing Cup’s donation bin after it burned, the food pantry still has a lot of needs from items to distribute to the needy to building repairs.
“There’s more and more people coming by,” Blessing Cup President Dorothy Bacak said. The food pantry provided items for 103 families and 243 individuals in July, up from 64 people and 167 individuals in July of 2022.
There is no single most requested item, she said. It’s shelf stable foods like cereal, tuna, juice, box meals, noodle dishes, canned vegetables, peanut butter, bar soap, laundry detergent, paper towels and, of course, toilet paper.
It’s also clothing for children and adults from shoes to pants, belts to other accessories and household items like cups, plates and the like.
Distribution is based on income and the individual’s current status.
“Everybody hits a hard spot. We give out emergency food,” Bacak said, but added what they can give isn’t going to sustain a person or a family for the one-month period they have before the next visit.
Anything that delays donations makes it harder to distribute needed items. And with largely bare shelves in its storerooms, items are severely needed.
The fire could have created a major break in the supply flow, volunteers said.
Fire officials say the Aug. 5 blaze that destroyed the collection bin at the 507 Bruns Street facility was likely an accident.
“The possible cause of the fire was a mirror that was found in the outside clothing, it may have magnified the sun and started the fire,” El Campo Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. told the Leader-News, adding there had been a large pile in front of the bin.
The charity had recently installed a series of video cameras to help control dumping. When the fire broke out about 3 p.m. that day, no one had been near the bin.
El Campo volunteer firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but the bin and all clothing and other donated materials around it were a complete loss.
That’s when Tristan Couey, owner of Lewing Buildings, stepped in, sending a crew to completely re-build the small $1,500 structure so the Blessing Cup could continue to accept donations.
“It’s to help the local community,” he said. “Kathy (volunteer Kathy Tumlinson) came by and I said we’d take are of it.”
“He said yes right from the start,” Tumlinson said.
She, Bacak and most of the all-volunteer group say they remember times when money was tight or items scare, especially when they were younger.
Tumlinson said she grew up on a farm, where a garden supplied many of their foodstuffs. Now, she added, “I feel very blessed and thank God that I can help here.”
“We weren’t really poor. We had food on the table,” Bacak said.
Those wanting to make larger donations of canned goods are other items, should call 979-541-9982 to arrange a time for Bacak to be there to receive it. The Blessing Cup also accepts furniture (no mattresses) but asks that people arrange a delivery time so they can make sure it is not weather damaged.
Beyond donations that can be distributed, the food pantry is trying to find assistance with upkeep of their aging building that decades ago was the site of El Campo’s Southside Elementary.
One air-conditioning unit is out, one about to go.
There’s mold in the bathroom, leaks in several locations and more.
They also need more help, a volunteer of two, Tumlinson said, adding she’s grateful a few high school age girls have offered their assistance.
