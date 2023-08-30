Blessing Cup

The Blessing Cup food pantry’s shelves aren’t bare, but under “normal” conditions they would be overflowing, ready to distribute to the next person or family in need. More is needed, say Dorothy Bacak, left, and Kathy Tumlinson, right, as they prepare another distribution. The pantry service numbers are growing.

Although an El Campo businessman quickly replaced the Blessing Cup’s donation bin after it burned, the food pantry still has a lot of needs from items to distribute to the needy to building repairs.

“There’s more and more people coming by,” Blessing Cup President Dorothy Bacak said. The food pantry provided items for 103 families and 243 individuals in July, up from 64 people and 167 individuals in July of 2022.

