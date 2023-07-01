Windfarm rising on CR 421

A semi-truck carries an enormous turbine blade to the FM 1162 job-site Thursday afternoon.

County residents living on FM 1162 east of El Campo will see wind turbines moving in likely before the end of the year that will be powering social media “likes” as opposed to county homes.

With turbine shafts already going up, the 48-turbine Prairie Switch Wind Farm project developed by Triple Oak Power out of Portland Ore. is slated to generate 155 megawatt, enough to power 50,000 homes as reported by their project website.

